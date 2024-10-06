Showtrial season 2 episode 2 air date, what lies ahead

Following the big premiere today on BBC One, are you eager to see Showtrial season 2 episode 2 already? We more than understand!

Now, before we get too far into anything else, we should make it clear that this is a pretty different sort of story than what we got the first time around. If you want to know more, take a look at the official description per the aforementioned network:

When the high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood is left for dead in a violent hit and run, he uses his dying moments to apparently identify his killer – a serving policeman. But who is this unnamed ‘Officer X’? What does his own history reveal about the nature of trauma and revenge, and was Marcus’ death actually a careless accident or cold-blooded murder?

From Calderwood’s last breath to the jury’s final verdict, Showtrial takes us into the worlds of the charismatic and cocky officer PC Justin Mitchell (Michael Socha); Sam Malik (Adeel Akhtar), an anxious defence solicitor with a reputation for winning lost causes; and Leila Hassoun-Kenny (Nathalie Armin), a wry and rigorous CPS lawyer leading the case against the accused.

As public outrage reaches fever-pitch, Showtrial questions if a fair trial is possible when tensions are riding so high, and if the truth is ever clear cut.

Now, let’s get a little bit more into the schedule, shall we? There have been a lot of BBC One series as of late that have aired two nights a week, with Sunday airings going immediately into stories on Monday nights. That is not happening here. Showtrial season 2 episode 2 is going to be coming your way next Sunday on October 13.

Want to know more about the case that is being put together? Well, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

As Southgate builds his case against Justin, attention turns to the D4 police chat group. With phones wiped and Justin’s fellow officers saying nothing, D4 could hold the key evidence. Meanwhile, unable to sleep, Sam embarrasses himself at work. Can Southgate crack D4 and use Sam’s lapse in focus to secure a charge?

Because of the nature of this show, get prepared to see things get crazier and crazier over time, leading up to an incredibly dramatic conclusion. Be prepared here in advance…

