Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/6?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? As we get closer and closer to the November election, we imagine that there are a lot of important episodes and segments ahead.

So, are we going to have a chance to see one soon? Well, let’s just go ahead and share the good news now: 100% you are! The plan is to bring the late-night series on the air tonight starting at 11:02 p.m. Eastern time, and it is planned to last for 40 minutes.

As for what the content is going to be tonight, as per usual nothing is announced in advance — but there are some things that you can assume. For starters, it feels likely that the Vice-Presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz will be addressed, even if it is not front and center for the entirety of the episode. Meanwhile, there will be at least a few minutes of other political headlines, as well. Given how close we are to the election at this point, we do tend to think that it will be a focus of almost every episode from now until it happens.

Now, we should also note that there are only a handful of episodes left this season, which is likely to conclude at some point in November. We imagine that we’ll at least get a show or two after it happens, and that will serve as a chance to reflect on much of the year. That will then allow us to get a few more laughs leading into the start of the next season, which we imagine will kick off at some point in February.

While you wait for tonight’s episode, remember that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has uploaded a lot of old seasons onto YouTube — while some pieces are dated, a lot are more relevant than you would think.

