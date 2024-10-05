The Summit episode 2 spoilers: Shocking choices ahead?

On Wednesday, October 9, The Summit episode 2 is finally going to air on CBS. Want to learn a little bit more about what’s ahead?

First and foremost, we should note that this is going to be the biggest test yet of how popular the Manu Bennett-hosted show turns out to be. Whether it be the special airing on a Sunday or the repeats, the network has tried to give the show a platform to succeed. We know how much they are trying to find another competition series to go along with their big three of Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother.

Will this one be it? Well, we do at least think that the cast for the show is pretty good, though you can argue that the format is a little too scattershot at the moment and the Mountain’s Keeper feels almost out of place with the somewhat Earthly tones of the show elsewhere. Then again, we imagine that it would be harder to have other people turning up at random points as these characters make their way up to the mountain.

Below, you can check out the full The Summit episode 2 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Hard Choices Must Be Made” – After an unexpected twist reverberates throughout the group, game plans shift as they begin to tackle harder terrain. While the trekkers are challenged with crossing an extremely rickety bridge, emotions surge as the Mountain’s Keeper arrives with a shocking choice for the trekkers to make, leaving one person’s fate hanging by a thread, on THE SUMMIT, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Manu Bennett serves as host.

Clearly, there are going to be a few more twists introduced here — will they cause more conversation to happen around the series? Consider that, at least for now, to be one of the more interesting mysteries.

What do you most want to see moving into The Summit episode 2 when it arrives on CBS?

