The Old Man season 2 episode 6 promo: What in the email?

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see The Old Man season 2 episode 6 arrive on FX — so, what lies ahead? What is at the center of the story now?

Well, if there is one thing that we can say with some confidence here, it is that this show has no issue killing off characters at this point. We’ve already seen it happen with Faraz Hamzad, and that is without even talking about what transpired with Morgan Bote. This is someone who had such a long and storied history when it comes to Dan Chase and Harold Harper, but it also feels as though there are still some secrets that we have to prepare for.

Well, one of them comes down to an email sent just before he was murdered. What did it contain? That’s something that Harper is trying to figure out, and prepare for that to be a focus for this upcoming episode. That is, at least, based on what we’ve seen in the promo already for what lies ahead. We know that in general The Old Man is the sort of show that loves to trade in some element of mystery, and there could be more that is revealed within the final episodes of the season.

After all, there is certainly one thing that needs to be considered moving into the end of the season, as well: There is no talk publicly about this being the end! So long as that is the case, don’t you have to consider the door open for at least something more in the future? Because of this, we really would not be surprised if there is at least some sort of cliffhanger that is still coming up here.

