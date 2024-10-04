The Old Man season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A new partner

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Old Man season 2 episode 6. What will the story be here?

Well, the first thing to remember here is quite simple: We are not that far from the end of the season! How did we get here so fast? This story has already morphed and shifted dramatically, which should not come as a huge surprise based on things wrapped up at the end of last season. We’ve seen these characters all over the world and now, the scale and ambition is going to be as big as it has ever been. After all, Chase and Zoe are pressing onward with a huge mission in mind … but they are far from the only characters who feel this way.

Below, you can see the full The Old Man season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

Chase and Zoe must track down Hamzad’s lawyer in London; Harper must recruit an unlikely partner.

Given how close we are at this point to the end of the season, it absolutely does feel like we’ve hit the point where everything is going to hit the fan … and that we are going to have one big cliffhanger after the next the rest of the way. Isn’t this what we all should want anyway? The exact endgame of this season is going to be curious within itself, mostly because you could argue that the biggest secrets are already out there. Yet, at the same time, you could say that some secrets are really just meant to give way to other ones. This is, at the very least, something that we could imagine without too much effort coming out of this particular world.

Is this going to be the final season?

Well, let’s just say that for now, the jury is still out! Keep watching live if you want more…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

