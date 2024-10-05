Power Book II: Ghost series finale: Was ending a surprise?

Even before the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost season 4, we had heard some speculation that the cast did not know the end was near. How do you film a final season without knowing that is the case? Well, let’s just say that it does happen here and there, but at least the final episode actually did feel like a series finale. There are instances sometimes where a show gets canceled and you have no closure at all.

Is it true that there are still some loose threads here? Absolutely, with the biggest one being the phone call that we saw in the closing minutes. That felt like something that could lead to a collaboration between Tariq and Tommy down the road, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

For now, let’s just say that while Michael Rainey Jr. did not know that he was filming the final season for all the time it was happening, he is still grateful for how things went down. Speaking to GQ, here is what the show’s star had to say:

That was a crazy time. We filmed this whole season without us knowing it was going to be the last season. We thought to ourselves, Let’s just make this season better than the other three. I think it would have been bad for us to know it was ending. There would have been people giving less effort because they knew it would have been coming to an end. I feel it turned out to be the right thing to do.

Now, we do think that we’re going to see Tariq again in the present; however, it may require a wait-and-see approach for now. Our hope is that once we get around to the end of the Power Book IV: Force series finale, all will become clearer.

