9-1-1 season 8 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Final Approach’ details

For those who are not currently aware at the moment, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 3 is going to be arriving on ABC this Thursday. “Final Approach” is the conclusion to the three-episode premiere event, and what a journey it has been!

Just think about it like this. At the start of the season, the entire storyline had been promoted as revolving around the bees. Since then, though, it has evolved, and we have now made it to this super-crazy place where Athena now finds herself in a spot where she has to land an actual plane in the middle of a highway. It seems like everyone on the ground could give her some room to do it, but we’re still at this spot where all of this feels theoretical. How could you feel altogether secure with anything if you’re in Athena’s situation?

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1 season 8 episode 3 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

Athena’s only chance of surviving and saving everyone on the flight is to attempt to land the plane before it crashes and call on the 118 for help.

Of course, we don’t think that the writers are about to take Angela Bassett out of the show, especially since she is an executive producer. We just love the idea that she gets to do this sort of crazy action-focused story in the first place, since it almost taps into something that you typically only see in a 1990’s action movie that starred a Bruce Willis or a Harrison Ford. She’s going to bring a lot to it, and we think the producers are going to make the conclusion as exciting as possible while also still working within the confines of a pretty specific budget.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

