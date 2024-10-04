9-1-1 season 8 episode 3 promo: Will Athena land the plane?

As we get prepared to see 9-1-1 season 8 episode 3 next week on ABC, we certainly hope that there is a good bit of closure. After all, we had a huge cliffhanger at the end of episode 2, as we are still waiting to see whether or not Athena is going to be able to land the plane.

The dichotomy on this show this is both bizarre and entertaining. At one point, you have Bobby nearly falling asleep as a technical adviser. Then, you have Athena scrambling to try and pilot a plane safely onto the ground. Everything is going to be coming to a head soon in the next episode, which is the final part of this epic premiere event and when things will hit the fan more than ever.

After all, are we about to see some of these characters actually try to land the plane on a highway? It sounds in one way completely absurd and yet, at the same time it could be what is happening. The hilarity of this is that in real Los Angeles, this would probably cause a traffic jam that would not be resolved for several months on end.

We know that this is a show that does have a tendency to present a lot of danger for its main characters and yet, we also tend to think that Athena, at least, will find a way to get out of this. The last thing that we anticipate is that we’re going to lose Angela Bassett here! Who would want that, and isn’t the answer a pretty clear “no one”? There’s really no other way to describe it.

After this episode, we do tend to think that things are going to become more procedural again, but it is too early to see what the stories are.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1, including another spin-off possibly in the works

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 3 on ABC next week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







