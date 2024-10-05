Found season 2 episode 2 promo: From bad to worse

On Thursday you are going to see Found season 2 episode 2 arrive and at this point, one thing feels somewhat clear: Things will go from bad to worse.

After all, consider the fact that Sir is still trying to do whatever he can to ensure that he manipulates Gabi. He wants one thing above all else, and that is to maintain some sort of relationship with her. Even if this requires him to take Lacey or cause some other chaos with the people in her life, he is willing to do it.

Just based on the promo for this upcoming episode alone, we know how serious things are going to become. Sir knows who all of Gabi’s friends are and by virtue of that, he is going to stalk and terrorize them. Nobody is safe, and he thinks that he will be able to keep himself at arm’s length.

This preview does also serve as a reminder, though, that while Gabi is dealing with all of this, the show is not going to look too much away from the story-of-the-week component. This was a part of the show through the entirety of the first season, as a lot of those cases proved to be topical and difficult. Gabi at least is aware that Sir was helpful in solving a lot of those, but this only adds to the overall predicament.

Remember that this is a much longer season of Found than anything that we have seen so far; by virtue of that, we’re going to be seeing a lot of progression steadily over time. The producers may not feel the pressure to rush into much here, but we do think that there is still potential for there to be some big swings.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Found right now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Found season 2 episode 2 on NBC?

Is there one story that excites you the most? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







