Found season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Where is Sir?

As we prepare to see Found season 2 episode 2 on NBC next week, it should be clear that we’re looking at a pretty different story than what we had last go-around.

After all, it doesn’t look like Sir is heading back to that basement anytime soon. He is continuing to play his own twisted game with Gabi, keeping himself at arm’s length while making sure that he constantly remains in contact. Where he actually is moving forward could be an interesting question, mostly because we tend to think he will be somewhat of a moving target. This all puts Gabi in a really tricky spot, mostly because on a certain level, she knows that he bears a certain use when it comes to cases. (This still may not be the easiest thing in the world to admit.)

If you want to get some more thoughts now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Found season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

A Black newborn baby is abducted from the hospital while Gabi and the team continue their frantic search for one of their own; someone from Sir’s past pays Mosely & Associates a surprise visit; Margaret has a public meltdown.

Ultimately, Gabi is going to know this season that has has to approach cases differently now that a lot more of her history with Sir is out in the open. Is this going to lead to some pretty severe trust issues involving her and the rest of the team? We tend to think that it is hard to imagine a situation where this is not an issue, given that the narrative for all of season 1 has to be different now in the minds of many characters.

In the end, let’s just hope that this next episode, and much of the season, matches some of the great stuff we got in season 1.

