Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal: An October 2024 update

Well, the first thing to note here is something that is probably clear to everyone out there who is reading this article: Of course, we want more of the show! How can we not? There is room for so much more story featuring Mike and Kingstown, though we’re also well-aware of the fact that the new season would be pretty different. After all, multiple characters were killed in season 2 and by virtue of that, you have to imagine that the writers are going to bring some new faces into the mix … including a new Big Bad. That just makes the most sense, right?

Now, the unfortunate reality here is that there is no guarantee that there will be a renewal this month. We are still cautiously optimistic something will be revealed before the end of the month, and for a multitude of reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that Mayor of Kingstown has a loyal audience and is a part of the Taylor Sheridan – Paramount umbrella. Even if he is not the day-to-day showrunner here, the streaming service does value their relationship with him greatly. We also know that this was not planned to be a three-season show at all.

If we do get a renewal for the Jeremy Renner drama this month, that would of course further raise the odds that we see the next season before the end of 2025. One of the good things about this and many other Sheridan series is that they can be turned around fairly fast — significantly faster, even, that some of the hit series that are out there on Netflix.

