Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: Charlie Vickers’ hopes

It is true that at the time of this writing, we are still waiting to learn about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. It does feel like news is coming around the corner and for a lot of cast members, this means one thing: Taking a wait-and-see approach to the future.

Based on how season 2 ended, you could certainly argue at this point that everything is going to be rolling more and more downhill insofar as chaos goes. Why would we want anything else? We’ve seen some epic battles already, and it certainly feels like more will be coming.

For now, though, let’s just turn the narrative over to Charlie Vickers, shall we? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor behind Sauron had the following to say about what he’d love to see:

I’ll caveat it with: I don’t know anything about the season ahead, or what their plans to announce anything formally are… But as a fan and as someone involved in the show, there are things that I would love to see if we get the chance to do them. The War of the Elves and Sauron, the Fall of Númenor, the War of the Last Alliance, all these things. The forging of the actual ring, what all these amazing novels are borne out of. So this is the tip of the iceberg. There’s so much I’m looking forward to, but I feel like when I watched episode seven and eight, I was thinking: “Is this what the show is now, full throttle from here on?” And that’s a really exciting prospect.

We’re sure that at least some of these things will come to fruition, and it is really just a matter of when and how. Given that the producers have long had a five-season plan here, we do tend to think they’ve checked off when they want certain events to take place.

Related – A Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 renewal is reportedly coming soon

What are you most looking forward to seeing as we look towards Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







