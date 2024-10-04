The Way Home season 3 premiere date: October 2024 update

With us now into the month of October, it feels fair to say more news on The Way Home season 3 is on the horizon. Production for the Chyler Leigh drama has been going on for a good while now, at least long enough to make you think that there could be something more said on it soon … right?

Well, here is a reminder that more than likely, the next batch of episodes is going to back in January. This has been Hallmark’s strategy for the show over the past couple of years and at this point, we have no reason to think that they are about to do anything different. Why would they, all things considered? We are looking here at a show that clearly knows what it does well and beyond that, consistency matters. Getting annual drops on cable is a great way to compete against a lot of streaming shows that make you wait forever to see them back.

So if we are willing to give some sort of approximation on if a season 3 premiere date is going to be announced this month, we’d put it around 33%. Obviously, we would love nothing more than to have it, but we are also cognizant of the fact that it may be a little too early still. Think back to 2023 — the season 2 premiere date was announced in November. There is no real reason to think that this is going to change now, given that this still gives the network a good two months to promote the next chapter.

As for what the story will be moving forward, we know already that there are some great things that everyone has in store for us! Just remember for a moment here that Jacob is now back in the present; meanwhile, there is more to learn about the past thanks to Colton…

