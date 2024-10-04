The Amazing Race 37 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of October, are we closer to getting a premiere date for The Amazing Race 37? Make no mistake, we want it! However, that does not mean that it is coming around any faster.

Ultimately, the important thing to remember here is that CBS made a strategic choice in not putting the competition show on the fall schedule. They are trying out a new show in The Summit after Survivor, but don’t take this as some sign that they are done with the Race. Over the past decade-plus, this is a network that has tossed around the show like a ragdoll, experimenting it in a wide array of different timeslots. They know that it is going to draw numbers no matter what, so they do not tend to be explicitly worried about its performance or if there are big breaks between seasons.

For those who are not currently aware, filming for season 37 has already been completed, so you do not have to worry about anything there. Instead, we are just in a spot at the moment here where the network has to figure out when to announce something more substantial. Our current expectation is that you are going to have a chance to see the series back in late February or March, as you will probably see this season paired alongside Survivor 48 and the two shows can work in an element of relative harmony once more.

Because of all of this, we highly doubt that a premiere date is going to be revealed this month. More than likely, the plan instead here is going to be bringing an announcement to us close to the end of the year — at least when it comes to a premiere date. Odds are, you will be waiting until 2025 in order to officially meet the new cast.

