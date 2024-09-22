The Amazing Race 37 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

With the start of fall officially arriving this weekend, what better time to discuss a potential The Amazing Race 37 premiere date?

After all, it does feel fair to say first and foremost that the desire for the Race to be back is very much here, and largely due to the fact that last year, we had a chance to see it on the air alongside Survivor. That is not happening this go-around, with the reason being that CBS is pairing that show with a new reality competition in The Summit. The plan is for The Amazing Race to return at midseason, one again with 90-minute episodes.

Because midseason typically means somewhere from January to March, this unfortunately means that the odds are pretty darn low that you are going to see a lot of news regarding the show over the next month. Instead, we tend to think that around November or early December, more of an exact date will be announced. Does that mean a long wait? Absolutely, but don’t consider it a sign that CBS is looking to move on from the race at all. This is pretty commonplace for this particular show, which has aired in a ton of different timeslots over the course of its run. In a ton of ways you can argue that a big part of its stability comes from its instability, as weird as that may be to say.

While there is no official cast out there yet for season 37, we do know that you will see a race that is much more expansive than what was in season 36. As many of you may know, that version of the show had a fairly limited list of locations due still to the global health crisis.

