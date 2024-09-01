The Amazing Race 37 premiere date: September 2024 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear something more about The Amazing Race 37 between now and the end of September?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is quite simple: We’d love nothing more than to see the race back soon. Sure, we are currently enjoying the Canadian version of the series very much, but the American one is really the race that started it all for us. Also, the series works so much better in its 90-minute format, especially with seasons that were filmed specifically to cater to it. (If you have not heard, season 35 actually filmed after season 36, and it was the first to actually shoot with 90-minute episodes in mind.)

Is there a chance that a premiere date for season 37 is going to be revealed this month? For now, let’s just say that the odds are pretty darn low. At the moment CBS has a lot of other priorities that they are going to understandably chase, with one of the biggest ones being promoting their fall lineup and/or a lot of the shows set to premiere over the next several months. We know that there is another Survivor starting soon, and there is a brand-new reality concept in The Summit that is also going to be starting up soon.

For now, we anticipate that The Amazing Race 37 is going to be premiering in February or March alongside the 48th season of Survivor, and there is a chance more specifics are revealed later this year. All of this is subject to change, and what we can at least say right now is that filming for this season has already been completed — which does given the network a little bit more flexibility.

We don’t want to give away too much about this season, including locations; we just hope that it gives us a wider array of locations than we’ve seen as of late.

What do you most want to see on The Amazing Race 37 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there is a ton of other great stuff coming as well.

