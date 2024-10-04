Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Final four HoH consequences

Late tonight in the Big Brother 26 house, we learned who the final four HoH is — now, what does it mean?

Well, the first thing to say here is that Chelsie, once again has the power, making her the first woman since Vanessa in Big Brother 17 to win four HoHs prior to the final one. She has safety and now, everything comes down to the Veto. If it is a memory competition she easily is a frontrunner in that, as we think she has studied harder than almost anyone. This is where we would expect her fully to make a move on Makensy, even if it is risky. Makensy would take her to the final two most likely, so do you want to risk getting rid of someone who would do that?

The person in their feelings the most after the comp is Cam, who is clearly frustrated about his lack of pulling through in these comps. If he can win the next one, he could make things interesting and try to set himself up in a spot where he has a better shot of winning. Both he and Rubina should know that their only chance at the grand prize is against each other, but will they make the move to have that happen? Can they?

One thing that is interesting is hearing Makensy already emphasize to Rubina that they basically have final three on lock now, like she is completely discounting 1) Cam’s ability to win the Veto and 2) someone potentially stabbing her in the back. The women in the house have talked about having each other there at the end, but are they really going to do that when they could feel $750,000 slipping away from them? That’s where things get a little more complicated, and Makensy may be holding onto this promise for whatever reassurance she can properly find.

