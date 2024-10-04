Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 3: Will someone tell Richard?

If there is anything that we can say in regards to Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 3 and what lies ahead?

Well, if you watched the promo last night for this particular installment, you could argue that one story at this point stands out above all others. We are talking here, to be specific, about what is happening with Catherine Fox’s procedures. She has basically done whatever she can to shield Richard and many other people in her life from what is going on, but is she going to be able to do that forever? It is certainly something that we are left to wonder right now.

Well, let’s just say that as Catherine does enter an extremely perilous position, the more questions are going to be asked about whether or not Richard should know the truth. We understand why Catherine has kept this a secret at this point, mostly due to the fact that she wants a part of her life that feels a little more peaceful and has the opportunity for some fun moments. Hence, her having a little bit of the singalong that she had in the car last night.

What Grey’s Anatomy is tackling with this particular story is certainly one of the more complicated ideas morally that exists with medicine. There are certain rules that keep Meredith from announcing Catherine’s condition to the rooftops, but it is so much harder when you think a lot about how close she is to Richard, someone who has been a father figure to her for a significant part of her life.

For now, let’s just see what the future holds, shall we? It is still hard to imagine the idea of this show killing off such an important character for the overall story.

