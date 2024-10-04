Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, October 4, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that there are still eight more stories to tell involving the Reagan family and with a bunch of other shows coming back for the fall, we understand the enthusiasm.

Alas, this is where we do have to come in here and say that unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a little while longer to see what is next. The Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series is going to be returning on Friday, October 18, and our hope is that there will not be too many more interruptions through the rest of the show’s airing. (We’re sure there will at least be one on Black Friday.)

So now, let’s just make it clear that the story moving forward here is going to be everything you love about the show: Drama, nostalgia, and of course family. Even though the end is near, you better believe the writers want it to go out on a high note.

If you have not seen the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 synopsis yet, you can take a look at that below:

“Life Sentence” – The Reagans’ professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez’s homicide case and Eddie’s bond to a child murder witness; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty; and when Jamie’s car is stolen, he joins forces with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover it. Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann and Will Hochman guest star on the 14th season, part two premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Beyond the show coming back, we do hope that we get some news on a spin-off soon — it seems like there’s at least some interest, but nothing has been confirmed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

