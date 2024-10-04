Slow Horses season 4: Gary Oldman on Lamb graveyard scene

As you wait to see the Slow Horses season 4 finale next week on Apple TV+, what better time is there to reflect on this season? It has been an incredible past few weeks and of course, we are building now to a final episode that feels deeply emotional and even personal for a lot of the major characters involved.

So who is at the center of all of this at the moment? Well, let’s just say that a lot of attention should be paid to David Cartwright, especially since Jackson Lamb has tried just about everything to get info out of him. That meant even taking him to a cemetery!

Here is what may be a surprise — even with a show with a lot of action, this scene may have been the hardest one all season. Speaking to Collider, here is what Gary Oldman had to say:

To film it, it was an absolute pain in the butt. I remember it really well. We had clouds, then no clouds, rain, then no rain. Then, rain, then no rain. In the little church there, off to the side of the graveyard, we spent many an hour just sitting there on these damp pews, waiting for the word. “Oh, yeah, the rain has cleared. The clouds are clearing, and we’re gonna shoot,” and you shoot five minutes. “Oh, the rain. We gotta go back inside…” Now with the magic of cinema, of course, they’ve graded it, and it all looks like it’s a constant thing, but it was really stop, start, stop, start, stop, start. It was an infuriating day for anyone who is remotely creative…

Oldman goes on to say that the entire idea here was to get David to a spot that could trigger his memory, even for just a moment. It does feel like we are closer to getting all the answers about Harkness, Westacres, and a lot more. There are a ton of puzzle pieces that need to be put together, and hopefully there is enough time in the finale to do just that.

