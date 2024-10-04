American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: October update

Is there a major update on the way for American Horror Story season 13 over at FX? We certainly want to hear more, and soon!

First and foremost, there has been a little more in the way of speculation about the future of the show, mostly due to the fact that Ryan Murphy has been promoting a lot of other shows as of late. This does remain one of the biggest shows in his entire catalog, so we like to think that he’s already got some big plans in the works.

Now, this is where we have some good and bad news. The good news is that a season 13 has been greenlit, and that is not something that you have to worry about. It really comes down to finalizing the cast and from there, trying to figure out exactly what the story and filming dates are going to be.

Our sentiment at the moment is that come January or February, we will start to have at least a little bit more insight as to what the next chapter of the show is going to look like … even if it is not abundantly clear when it will premiere. It could be theoretically ready to go before next fall, but over the years this franchise has almost always premiered in the late summer / fall — will anything be done to change that?

In summation, don’t expect too much more about next season this month, unless of course you are talking about potential big-name returns. There have been discussions, after all, about Sarah Paulson and/or Evan Peters finding their way back after being gone as of late from the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

