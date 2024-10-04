Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, final four?

Who won the final four Head of Household today within the Big Brother 26 house? Winning this comp is, in some ways, a double-edged sword. Obviously, you want the opportunity to be there on finale night so you fight to win it, no matter what. (Of course, Makensy is not eligible to compete.)

On the flip side, winning this HoH gives you very little power when it comes to deciding who leaves. That goes to the Veto holder! Of course, winning both the HoH and the Veto means that you can determine who casts the deciding vote, but you still have to hope they work things out in your favor.

The funniest outcome to us at this point is that Cam ends up winning the HoH after so much has been made about his bad competition performance. Also, we are rather curious if someone would actually target Chelsie if given the opportunity since she has been such an exceptional social player through a lot of the season. She will beat anyone if she makes it to the end.

Now, we hope that we won’t have to wait too long to learn who is actually the new HoH after the feeds tonight — why make us suffer?

The new HoH is officially…

Chelsie! She has secured her spot on finale night and this is a comp she definitely needed more than anyone else competing. Now, she is really just a final HoH away from securing what we believe to be her big victory. If she can get rid of Makensy this week, that only adds to it — and she has the luxury now of being able to not have to make the move herself. We tend to think that either Cam or Rubina would have no problem doing this.

