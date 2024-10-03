Criminal Minds alum Matthew Gray Gubler sets big CBS return

While we are still waiting to see if Matthew Gray Gubler appears on Criminal Minds: Evolution in the near future, we have some other big news. Based on the indications that are out there, it looks like the actor / author is getting back in league with CBS on another project!

According to a report from Deadline, Gubler is currently poised to star in the upcoming procedural series titled Einstein, which is described as follows per the aforementioned website: “…Brilliant but directionless, the great grandson of Albert Einstein (Gubler) spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.”

Beyond just Gubler, the other most appealing thing about this pilot is the presence behind the scenes of Andy Breckman, one of the best in this genre following his days on USA’s Monk. We would imagine that this is the sort of show that would deliver something similar in tone, and allow Matthew to play for laughs here and there while also taking on serious cases. There certainly will be more humor than we often saw him able to do as Spencer Reid.

As for whether or not Einstein precludes Gubler to return to the Criminal Minds universe, the simple answer here is “no.” Given that Einstein is just a pilot at this point, there should be plenty of time in his schedule to do some other things. At this point, it mostly will come down to whether or not there is the right story for him to come back to the show, which is now on Paramount+. We certainly think it helps that CBS and Paramount+ share the same parent company, which should facilitate a return a little bit easier.

