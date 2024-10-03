Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 video: More from Travis Kelce

Obviously, the huge takeaway from Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 is that it marked the dramatic acting debut of NFL star Travis Kelce. He is playing the part of Ed Lachlan, a hospital orderly who may or may not be what he seems. After all, there is certainly something about him that feels off, whether it is the quick connection he makes with Lois (Niecy Nash-Betts) or the simple fact that he always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

So while you wait for more of the series, why not just go ahead and take another look at what’s behind the scenes?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos! Reviews are coming all season.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video in which Kelce gives you an extended look at his preparation, plus also explains why he’s “coachable” and what he is taking from his “day job” onto the show. It is an extended version of what FX put out prior to the premiere of Grotesquerie, which is another clear reminder that they are more aware than anyone of the impact that comes with him on the show. He’s going to get a lot of attention just based on who he is.

For those who are wondering, though, Travis’ fascination with acting and Hollywood is not just some new post-Taylor Swift phenomenon. This is something that he’s been open about for a while, and it is one of the reasons why he hosted Saturday Night Live in the past. It is also one of the reasons why we would not be surprised if he hosts again down the road, or why he could end up being an action film star or something in that vein once his playing career is over.

Related – Get more news regarding the next new episode of Grotesquerie

What do you think about Travis Kelce as a part of Grotesquerie right now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get a number of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







