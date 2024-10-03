Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3: Who is Ed Lachlan?

Tonight on Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3, we had a chance to finally see Travis Kelce on board — so who is Ed Lachlan? Well, this is a character who certainly may take you by surprise.

FX was not keen to share many details about this part prior to the episode airing, but when we met him, it looked like he was playing an orderly at the hospital. He had some philosophical conversations with her after he turned up out of nowhere — then, after Lois injured herself on the road, he was there for her again. He claimed to have some sort of connection to her and in a lot of ways, was “powerless” to some of what she wanted. Eventually, he helped her to escape from the hospital.

As episode 3 concluded, we were left wondering mostly if this guy was a hallucination — after all, there was not a whole lot else that made sense here! How did he turn up out of nowhere and was so eager to help him out?

Yet, as we got into episode 4, this theory was busted given that Lois’ daughter could see him; also, we saw a scene with “Fast Eddie” by himself. Lois wanted his help to protect her daughter, but we did still wonder about his motives — and whether or not he was the killer.

There is still something very-much strange about this character and honestly, it is reasonably hard to identify at this point. He seems to be at the right place at the right time, and he was shockingly capable of building trust with Lois rather quicky. She is certainly one of those people who would be pretty hesitant due to her job in general.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

