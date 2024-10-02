Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3: BTS with Travis Kelce

As some of you may be aware at this point, Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 is coming to FX tonight — and episode 4 is coming along with it! The show is airing two-episode blocks all season, and that means opportunities aplenty to dive into some important characters.

One of these characters tonight is played by someone we’ve heard a lot about over the past month or two in Travis Kelce, who is currently in the midst of his NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. That obviously limits the amount of time he has to promote the show, but the network was at least able to shoot some behind-the-scenes content with him on set!

If you head over to the link here, you can see Travis preparing to start filming his still-mysterious role, while also explaining how he prepares for some of his scenes by focusing almost entirely on the script. Given his overall level of celebrity, it is actually rather shocking that Grotesquerie has managed to keep his role under wraps. We’ve theorized that he could be playing the killer, especially since he is such a big, imposing guy and that fits the shadow that we’ve seen over the course of the first two episodes. Also, it feels like the sort of role that would have attracted someone like him.

No matter who Kelce is playing, the athlete / actor is credited for most of the rest of the season. Note that sites like IMDb can be inaccurate at times, but we do have an understanding that this is not just some one-episode gig. No matter what happens for him the rest of the season, it does feel clear that his part will be significant.

What are you most eager to see entering Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3, let alone episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

