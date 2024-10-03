Chicago Fire season 13 episode 3 promo: Ritter in danger?

If there is one thing that we know Chicago Fire loves to do to a lot of us as viewers, it is make us worry to some extreme degree about some of its characters. With that in mind, is it time to press the panic button when it comes to Ritter?

Based on the promo we’ve seen for season 13 episode 3, the producers are at least keen to make us concerned about his fate. Does it seem like much of the Firehouse 51 crew is going to be around him to help almost immediately? 100%, and that could be the thing that really helps him to get through whatever is going to be coming up.

We’re not sitting here and saying at all that Chicago Fire is about to write out Ritter and honestly, we’d be mad if they did unless the actor was ready to leave. Remember for a moment here that we already lost Boden at the end of last season, and there are certainly a handful of characters we’ve seen exit over the last few seasons already. Let’s keep the rest of the gang around, shall we?

Of course, what does complicate us saying this greatly is the fact that the promo also suggests that we’re about to see Chief Pascal hand someone a pink slip, which isn’t a shock given that a new boss is going to want to come in and make some changes. That doesn’t mean that a lot of these changes are going to stick, so we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Just remember this for a moment here: Nobody is necessarily meant to like everything that Pascal does. Yet, he can still be a compelling character.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire right now, including some other updates when it comes to what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







