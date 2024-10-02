Chicago Fire season 13 episode 3 spoilers: Dom versus Kidd

Next week on NBC, we are going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 3 — what all can be said about it?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and say that there will be a lot of tension all across the board, mostly due to a lot of the big changes that have presented themselves in Firehouse 51. Of course, everyone is still getting adjusted to having Dom Pascal around as the new Chief, and that is without getting to the fact that Damon is Severide’s half-brother. Their story is a big part of episode 2 but moving forward, you could see a good bit of conflict between Dom and none other than Stella Kidd.

Below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 3 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

10/09/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Van Meter investigate a fire at a family-owned restaurant. Pascal questions Kidd’s leadership.

Look at this — Severide has another arson case! We know that this is in his blood and he is rather good at it. However, at the same time there are other questions about whether or not he’s going to get too addicted to this job at the expense of the rest of his life. This is always a major risk that is going to be associated with this character and within that, the only message that we have is to be prepared for whatever is next.

Now, remember that there is probably more to this Chicago Fire season 13 story than first meets the eye, especially due to the fact that there are so few details being released. There is going to be at least one lighthearted story within this hour, mostly because that is something we have come to expect over time.

Related – Get some more discussion about Chicago Fire right now, including some of Kidd’s storylines

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 3 on NBC next week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







