Sugar season 2 premiere date hopes after Apple TV+ renewal

Yesterday, the incredible news was announced that a Sugar season 2 is officially coming to Apple TV+ at some point down the road. Now, however, we have to pivot over to the next question: When will you have a chance to see it?

Well, the first thing that is worth remembering here is that there is a long wait between seasons of streaming shows these days. We also tend to think that is even more the case with one that has a big-name star in Colin Farrell, who is currently on another show in The Penguin. This is also a show that should not have some crazy post-production window other than a few alien effects.

For the time being, we are moving forward with the expectation that we will likely be waiting until either winter or spring 2026 to see John Sugar back on the air. It could be later; if it arrives earlier than that, let’s just say that 100% we would be shocked!

As for what the story for next season will look like…

Let’s just say that John’s sister has to be front and center at this point — how can it now, all things considered? This is someone who Sugar is desperate to find, and we know thanks to the end of season 1 that Henry may have something to do with it. A lot of the other aliens have already left Earth, so there is just a mystery in terms of how he will operate without a certain level of support.

One other mystery that we have to wonder about here is rather simple: Is there going to be another isolated case? It feels like more than likely, that will be the case.

