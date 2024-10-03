The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: October 2024 update

We know that The Last of Us season 2 is on the horizon, especially with the trailer and other goodies we’ve seen HBO share.

Of course, none of this serves to actually answer the question that is out there on the minds of many: Just how close are we really? Will Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey be back in January?

Well, if you have seen some of our past articles on this subject already, you will know that we’ve laid out two scenarios for the much-anticipated second season: Either it is coming back in January, or we are stuck waiting to see it until March. HBO has both it and the next season of The White Lotus on the docket, and they have to figure out what to do with them, as both have already wrapped up shooting.

If The Last of Us is the first of the two shows to premiere, then we can say with a certain measure of confidence that you’ll get a premiere date for it either this month or at some point in November. If we aren’t getting it until March, there’s a chance you could be waiting until December or the start of the new year.

As for what the second season will be about…

Without giving too much away, we will see in the early going Joel and Ellie doing their best to try to figure out how to have a reasonably-normal life. However, there are some significant threats that remain, and there is also the huge lie that Joel passed off about what happened back at the hospital. Is that going to be one of those things that stays hidden forever?

