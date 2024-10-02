Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 10/2/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC, and what can we say about Chicago Fire and then Chicago PD to go along with it?

Well, of course we would love nothing more than to have all three shows on the air following the premiere last week, and herein lies the good news: They will be! The shows start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and are going to run in their standard order. By virtue of that, be prepared for a number of twists and turns, and then also opportunities to learn more about some of the new characters within Med in particular.

To get a few more details all about what’s ahead, check out the synopses for all three episodes below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 2, “Bite Your Tongue” – 10/02/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Lenox continues to rankle Archer as the two tackle their new roles. Ripley faces possible suspension over what really happened to Pawel, and upstairs, Goodwin is forced to make layoffs.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 2, “Ride the Blade” – 10/02/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : After Damon disobeys Kidd’s orders on a call, he turns to Severide to protect him. Herrmann searches for the perfect scent to spice things up with Cindy.

Chicago PD season 12 episode 2, “Blood Bleeds Blue” – 10/02/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After tragedy strikes Intelligence, the unit must persevere during an adrenalized manhunt across the city.

Of these three episodes, they all bring something unique to the table. Take Fire, which is the first real opportunity we’ve had to see the fallout from Damon and Severide’s familial link being revealed. Is there a chance that he gets preferential treatment? Maybe, but there would be consequences. Also, over on the police drama, Ruzek will want to get justice following the death of Martel, but doing that may not prove to be easy.

