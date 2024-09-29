Chicago Med season 10 episode 2 promo: Ripley’s job in danger

As we prepare to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 2 over on NBC this coming Wednesday, the stakes are pretty simple.

Take, for starters, for Dr. Ripley, who is going to be feeling a great deal of pressure now when it comes to his career. Is there a chance that he may actually be losing his job? It does feel clear already that this is a guy who has a ton of demons, and we know already what he’s gone through now with the whole Pavel situation.

Based on the promo that we saw last week for what’s ahead, we know that Ripley is going to be facing the board as questions arise over his future. Personally, we tend to think that he’ll be able to keep practicing, if for no other reason here than the simple fact that the producers can’t really afford to lose another doctor after Marcel’s exit last season.

As for some other characters, the promo does articulate well the sort of tension that will be there for the newcomers. For Dr. Caitlin Lenox, for example, we’re going to see more conflict present between her and Dean Archer. He is clearly a guy who likes his own way of doing things and by virtue of that, he won’t be too excited to listen to anything that she has to say. Meanwhile, Dr. John Frost may be getting into it with either a patient or someone else within the hospital — just in case you needed a reminder that Chicago Med would not be the series it is unless someone gets into a physical fight with one of the doctors. This has just been woven into the series’ DNA at this point.

