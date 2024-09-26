Chicago Med season 10 episode 2 spoilers: Archer vs. Lenox

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 2 arrive. What can we say about it now?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is rather simple: There are going to be characters who ruffle feathers right away. One of them is Dr. Caitlin Lenox, who has been brought in at this point to co-run the ED. Archer has a certain resistance to that, but what will he be able to do? He doesn’t exactly have a lot of power so instead, he mostly just has to fall in line and continue his work.

Now if you do want to see more insight as to what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 2 synopsis below:

10/02/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Lenox continues to rankle Archer as the two tackle their new roles. Ripley faces possible suspension over what really happened to Pawel, and upstairs, Goodwin is forced to make layoffs. TV-14

We do tend to think that we’re going to see this tension between these two characters for quite some time, and for good reason. Lenox clearly has a specific way of how she goes about her business, and so does Archer. He’s extremely stubborn and he also seems to be judgmental due in part to her age. This may take some time, but we do think that they will eventually develop more of a relationship.

As for Ripley’s story, we do think that he is able to take better responsibility for his own actions now (or, in this case, a lack of disclosure). It is our hope that moving forward, we will have a chance to see him do a little bit more to open up and realize that he can be vulnerable.

