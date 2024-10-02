Slow Horses season 4 episode 5: Is Emma Flyte dead?

Did Slow Horses season 4 episode 5 manage to kill off someone who has been a significant part of the story this year? Well, it is certainly possible following the fight we saw in the closing minutes.

With that, let’s turn over to Emma Flyte, who did not exactly have a spectacular showing for the better part of this episode. While she deserves at least some credit for managing to get River out of his grandfather’s house, you could argue that (provided she survives) she makes a great case in this episode for being a future part of Slough House herself. After all, she hardly bats a perfect record in the violent showdown with one of Harkness’ men. She hesitates to get out of the car and when she does, she is bested in physical combat. She may not have been prepared for what was set to happen, as River was eventually taken while her body lay on the ground.

So is Emma gone after this brutal showdown? You can argue as much but at the same time, we don’t think what happened here looked to necessarily be a lethal blow. She may be useful now as one of the only people who knows exactly what happened with River. While she has hardly been forthcoming to Taverner about all things this season, we do think she has to be now. Because of River’s capture, she may now find herself in a spot where her future is on the line — if she hasn’t lost out on that already.

As for what River was not straight-up killed, we imagine that this is a pretty important question in its own right. Is it possible that Harkness has some other dastardly plans that are not entirely clear at the moment?

