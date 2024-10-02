Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

For those who are not currently aware, production on Twisted Metal season 2 is ongoing across the greater Toronto area. Are we going to be getting news regarding a premiere date before we get to the end of the fall?

Of course, we absolutely understand those out there who want some more news as to when the show is back, and how can you not? The first season proved to be an extraordinarily fun ride on Peacock, one that honored at least the spirit of the source material while adding a lot of depth. We had little in terms of grounded expectations when it came to what this show would be, and we give a lot of credit to the people involved for finding a way to far surpass how we thought the story was going to pan out.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we’re going to be seeing another season in the near future; as it turns out, that feels pretty darn unlikely. There is no reason to think that Twisted Metal will be back until the spring or even later, mostly because of the time that is required in order to get it together in post-production. We would be surprised if a date is even announced until 2025.

Good things come to those who wait, right? Well, if nothing else, we do think that the next batch of episodes is going to be one that is full of a ton of great moments, and also one that actually feels even more like the games than what we saw the first go-around. One of the things that we are personally the most eager to see at this point is Anthony Carrigan come on board as Calypso.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

