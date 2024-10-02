The Golden Bachelorette episode 3 video: Joan and Pascal’s date

As you get prepared to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 3 on ABC tomorrow night, it is going to be Pascal’s time in the spotlight.

Even without more alone time with Joan Vassos, it would be pretty easy to say that he is one of the more notable figures this season. He has that accent, and we do think that it goes a long way when there are a lot of men who are somewhat similar when it comes to their appearance.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a part of the extended look at this upcoming episode that signals further that Pascal could be a favorite. We do think that there are a few things about him that Joan is going to love, especially when it comes to his passion and zeal for life. This is the sort of thing that easily comes across as infectious, and we certainly think that she is looking for someone who can be really fun and also spontaneous.

As for what else is coming in this episode beyond this, let’s just say that one group date could be a disaster in the making: Kickball. Sure, the producers at least tried to give these older gentlemen something to do that is not overtly physical. Yet, the truth here is that once the competitive juices start to flow a little bit, sometimes your mind acts before your body can — and yea, some of the men could end up easily overly exerting themselves.

Now, let’s just go ahead and hope that this episode will at least continue to provide us delightful moments from some of the remaining men — and we are hoping with every fabric of our being that Charles L. sticks around.

