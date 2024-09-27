The Golden Bachelorette episode 3: Wayne Newton to appear

Next week, you are going to have a chance to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 3 — so what is going to be coming up in there? For starters, you are going to see the remaining contestants all head off to Las Vegas. While there, you are going to have a chance to see some memorable dates — and then also some notable guests at the same time.

Does all of this sound exciting? Sure, but simultaneously we mostly just care if Charles sticks around. He’s gotta be one of the most endearing contestants out there, right?

Below, you can check out the full The Golden Bachelorette episode 3 synopsis with more details all about what lies ahead:

With the first week behind them, Joan and her men embark on another thrilling week of dates. They kick things off with a glamorous outing in Las Vegas, where Joan enjoys a night of luxury with one lucky man and a surprise performance by the iconic Wayne Newton. Following that, a group of men prepares for the first-ever Golden Bachelorette Quaker Oats Kick Bowl, with the help of Hall of Fame football legends Andre Reed and Eric Dickerson. Later, Joan and one suitor escape to the countryside for a whimsical horseback ride. As the week draws to a close, Joan must make a significant decision that could alter the course of her journey; meanwhile, a surprise guest makes an unexpected appearance at the cocktail party.

The surprise guest is going to be none other than Gerry Turner, which was already confirmed by the promo. What is he doing there? You can argue that he could try to be getting onto her season, but we’re not altogether sure that is what is happening. Instead, this may just be a situation where he is going to offer advice and the producers are going to try and jam as much drama in here in advance as they can.

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelorette episode 3 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







