Survivor 47 episode 3 sneak peek: After the blindside…

As you get prepared to see Survivor 47 episode 3 on CBS tomorrow night, why not dive deeper into the most-recent blindside?

At this point, we certainly understand if people on the blue Tuku tribe are celebrating getting TK out of the game. He was abrasive to many of them, and you are adding that to the overall feeling of jubilation that comes from new players getting to pull off a big move for the first time. However, the thing that you have to remember here is that even if it is a shorter game than it used to be, there are still weeks to go until the final Tribal Council. A lot can still happen!

If you head over here, you can see a preview that while entertaining, also gives us a reasonable amount of pause when it comes to how exactly Sue is playing. She is clearly excited that her big move worked and yet, at the same time somewhat hesitant to do anything with Kyle. She does take his vote personally, and she also does want revenge.

Do we understand that emotion? 100%, but this is your customary reminder that sometimes, this game is better when you do not plan or think things through based on retaliation. We tend to think that if you’re Sue, 100% you cannot forget that Kyle cast a vote against you. However, that is also a number you may need later on. The modern version of the game twists and evolves to a point that you can never rule anything or anyone out.

Hopefully, the best-case scenario for Tuku moving forward and simply that there is not another Tribal Council coming anytime soon — if that is the case, there is a chance for this entire tribe to mesh a little more for whatever twists and turns are next.

