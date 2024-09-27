Survivor 47 episode 3 spoilers: Tensions boil over…

As we prepare to see Survivor 47 episode 3 on CBS next week, there is an interesting question to consider — at what point does being annoying lead to you getting voted off?

In a way, you can argue that this has already been a conversation this season based on how TK was taken out. However, we wouldn’t call him annoying so much as overconfident, and his response at the immunity challenge rubbed people the wrong way. The same goes for Andy, who was extremely paranoid in episode 1 and could have proven himself a long-term liability. (Given that he is still a part of the game, he still could be.)

So who will be the problem moving into episode 3? The synopsis below may offer some sort of clue:

“Belly of the Beast” – Tensions run high as tribemates begin to get on each other’s last nerve at camp. Three castaways go on a journey and make a big decision that will impact the game. Then, in the challenge, tribes must climb their way to the top to earn a reward that will provide comfort at camp as well as safety in the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Who is in the most danger?

As of right now, we would point the finger mostly in the direction of Rome. He’s the person who seems to be doing the most around camp, but what makes this situation interesting is that he has an immunity idol that is good for one Tribal. You can’t take him out, and we don’t think there’s a way to convince him not to use it. With this, you just have to find a way to ensure that you set yourself up to thrive with him for now; if you have to target him later, so be it.

What do you think is going to be coming up heading into Survivor 47 episode 3?

