Survivor 47 episode 3: Are Sam and Sierra in trouble?

As we prepare to check out Survivor 47 episode 3 on CBS next week, we’ve had another reminder as to how this era of the game is being played. Because of all the swaps and twists, big competitors aren’t necessarily safe in the early going. TK is now gone, and that could make Tuku more vulnerable in the near future.

However, will there be a tribe swap or something else coming up to help them? You can’t count on it, but it certainly feels like a strong possibility at some point. It wasn’t featured within the promo for what lies ahead at the end of episode 2.

Now, what did we learn? Well, let’s put that in simple terms for a moment: The Gata tribe could somehow be in absolute shambles again, this time courtesy of Sam and Sierra getting dating allegations this early into the season. How in the world did this happen? It may just be a joke, but we know that the two are close allies in the game and having a strong duo early is dangerous. The other issue that comes along with this is rather simple: Sam has an idol, and people were a part of his hunt! They can easily create confusion between him or Sierra as a target in the hopes that he plays it on the wrong person.

Oh, and don’t forget that this tribe also has Andy — we are more than aware of how he manages to shake things up at this point.

As for what else is coming up…

It seems as though Rome is going to feel like he is king of the island, which isn’t great given that it was TK’s rampant arrogance that sent him out. We recognize fully that he has a little bit of power thanks to his idol, but that’s only going to be good for so long!

