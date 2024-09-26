If there is one thing that Survivor 47 episode 2 reminded us, it is this: Don’t share your immunity idol clues with others! We saw this with Rome with Lavo above all others. Then, there was Sam on Gata feeling like he had to tell people so they would not be left out.

At the end of the day, though, we actually do give Sam and Rome credit for not taking any chances and getting the idol that is only good for one Tribal. Why complicate things? You have something that can help you for one Tribal, and then you can figure it out from there. It takes away some of the guesswork here.

The good news here for Sam and Gata is that they don’t have to make a return appearance to Tribal Council just yet. The bad news was handed over to the blue tribe Tuku, who found themselves having to face the music for the first time.

If there was one thing we took away from most of the episode (before the challenge, even), it was that a lot of these people could not stand TK, whose social game was absolutely atrocious. He talks when people are trying to sleep, and he chastises people for smiling after losing a challenge.

The central debate for this Tribal Council

This was not complicated: Sue or TK. Tiyana found herself in the middle, mostly because she struggled with keeping a good competitor around or getting rid of them, based on some of his actions and arrogance. If this was old-school survivor and there were longer tribes, we’d probably keep TK. However, this new era often has early swaps and/or merges, so keeping challenge beasts around is less important.

When the votes were read, the second person voted out here was TK — a real reminder that sometimes, people play themselves out of the game. Oddly, Gabe played his idol, not that we blame him — you never know what will happen out there.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 47 episode 2?

At this point, who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







