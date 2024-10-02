Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: That point in the season

Today marks day 78 within the Big Brother 26 house, and it feels like it has finally happened in the midst of a great season. We have now hit that point where everything has come to a crawl.

Some people out there may hate us for saying this, but we would have rather there was no Double Eviction last week and a more rushed endgame. These final weeks of the game are brutal, especially since you have players this time around who aren’t altogether eager to play. Kimo has done some subtle campaigning in the time since the Ceremony, at least in terms of having a hopeful conversation with Cam. Yet, Cam has yet to really push that they should keep Kimo to anyone, and that may just be him wanting a jury vote. Kimo and Rubina won’t throw each other under the bus, so this is the game for the next 48 hours: A long yawn.

So what’s going on in the house today instead? Makensy’s done some baking, the players have done some napping, and nobody seems concerned about much of anything. If this was a different configuration for the remaining players, things would likely be different. Chelsie is getting what she wants and she is easily the person fighting the hardest right now to win. She is, frankly, interested in winning in a way that nobody else is at the moment — she is studying the hardest and seems the most prepared for whatever is next.

Now, if only these players planned as much for the rest of the game as they did talking about social media or hopes of being on Reindeer Games, then maybe we’d be somewhere. We may just be salty at this point because we hoped for a little more fire, as opposed to whatever it is we are seeing from these people right now.

