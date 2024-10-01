Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Final four prep already?

Here’s the crazy thing about life in the Big Brother 26 house tonight — it feels like multiple players are already focused on the future.

After all, consider the following: Over the past few hours, Chelsie and Makensy have already gone through multiple final four scenarios. Of course, they are paranoid about Rubina winning, which is yet another reminder that they are locked in on getting Kimo out of the game this week. Meanwhile, Chelsie is already studying the days to the best of her ability — far more so than a lot of the other players.

At this point, what we are seeing is a microcosm of the whole season where Chelsie is playing significantly harder than everyone. Meanwhile, Makensy is trying, but she never has a full understanding of what is actually going on. This was the idea in getting out people like Tucker, Joseph, Quinn, and Angela in particular — these were four of the most competitive people in the game, and they frequently worked to win competitions and game to the best of their ability. Angela may have been polarizing, but you cannot argue against how hard she constantly fought!

Now, there is one more thing you gotta wonder about here: Whether or not Cam or Rubina is going to get on the same page in terms of plotting forward. Neither one of them is showing much of an interest tonight in thinking about the next part of the game.

As for Kimo, there still is not a whole lot of campaigning happening and if that continues, he may go down as one of the most frustrating players we’ve ever seen. By that, we mean mostly that he has all the capabilities of being a solid player (likability, intelligence, some social skills), but he chooses to focus on songs and goofing around instead.

