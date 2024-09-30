Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Final 5 Veto Ceremony aftermath

A few hours have now transpired since the end of the Veto Ceremony within the Big Brother 26 house — so what can you expect to see throughout the week?

Well, let’s start things off here with a simple reminder that Makensy did not use the Veto, making this the first time that it has not happened all season. Rubina and Kimo remain on the block and one of them is actually going to be evicted later this week. Who will it be? For now, it is Kimo … but it does feel like there is still some indecision here.

Kimo has already indicated that he is going to advocate for himself the next two days, though he will not throw Rubina under the bus along the way. We honestly think that if he just told Cam and Rubina that Makensy is his target, they’d be inclined to keep him given that he is more likely to win competitions at this point than his block-mate.

While it obviously matters a lot to the nominees who stays, we don’t really think it shapes the long-term game too much one way or another at this point. The key player here over the next 48 hours is going to be Cam. What he needs to do is work with whoever stays to go after Makensy or Chelsie, mostly because the two of them easily beat them at the end of the game. Sure, Makensy has been a puppet of Chelsie for a significant chunk of the game, but you cannot just ignore the fact that she has won so many competitions and has more of a resume than Cam because of that alone.

Hopefully, Kimo at least works harder at this campaign than he did leading into the Veto Ceremony…

