Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing news on Ahsoka season 2 at some point this fall? We know that the demand is here. However, at the same time, that doesn’t mean that anything is going to be coming along here.

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be prioritizing The Mandalorian and Grogu more than anything else right now, especially Skeleton Crew has already been filmed and is coming out later this year. With this in mind, we do tend to think that we could be waiting a little while to get some more news.

Is there a chance that some news on Ahsoka comes out before the end of the fall? Absolutely, but we expect it to be relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. The Rosario Dawson drama is almost certainly not going to be back until we get around to 2026 at the earliest. That’s something that you have to consider, at least for the time being. Even once filming starts, this is the sort of show that requires a ton of post-production after the fact.

We do recognize that there are still ways to utilize the Ahsoka Tano character in the world of The Mandalorian but for the immediate future, our hope is that this show does not deviate too much from what has made it great so far. We don’t need to see some sort of scramble for it to tie together what happened with her and Sabine at the end of last season, especially when this is such a difficult situation that the two are going to have to crawl their way out of. Don’t rush that and then after, set the stage for a huge showdown with Thrawn.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

