Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about an Ahsoka season 2 premiere date between now and the end of September?

Of course, this is where we should note that for Rosario Dawson and the cast, there is a lot to still be excited about here. Consider how the first season ended! There’s room for all sorts of questions here about what’s ahead for Ahsoka, Sabine, and a lot of other questions now — Thrawn is still out there, a lot of threats exist, and honestly, not too much has really been resolved as of yet. While not all Disney+ shows from the Star Wars universe (see The Acolyte) have proven to be a big success, we do think that this one has made the powers-that-be happy.

Now that we’ve said this, we also can’t sit here and say that there is more news coming in the near future. So far, all Disney and/or Lucasfilm have noted is that another season is in the works, and most longtime fans likely know that this is a show that takes a while to put together. For now, it seems like The Mandalorian & Grogu is first on the priority list and after that, we could dive more into Ahsoka’s world. The aforementioned Mando movie is set for 2026, and we wonder if Ahsoka season 2 is going to be in a similar window. That would make the year pretty darn exciting, no?

Of course, we would expect that a lot of familiar faces from the first season is going to be back — but who knows? Some new faces could surface at the same time! We don’t mind this show relying here and there on nostalgia, but it would also be valuable for it to ensure that it can do some exciting and surprising new things as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ahsoka now, including a few more details on what’s ahead

Do you want to get some more news on Ahsoka season 2 in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







