Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: SNL alum Vanessa Bayer to appear

We know that in just a matter of weeks, the Elsbeth season 2 premiere is going to arrive — so why not talk guest stars further?

After all, if you enjoy the CBS series already, then you know that the guest cast is a part of what makes things so exciting. You can bring in a familiar face for a case, get some great material, and then send them on their way. For the sake of this particular piece, let’s get a little bit more into Vanessa Bayer as well Dan Bucatinsky.

According to a report from TV Insider, the former Saturday Night Live cast member Bayer is going to be playing Deedee for the upcoming Christmas episode, who can be described as follows:

On the surface, Deedee puts on the act of the doting, supportive, crazy-for-Christmas wife so that she and her husband, Dick, can keep selling their Christmas goods and keep the image of holiday cheer going. But behind the scenes, Deedee is tired of playing a supporting role in her own marriage. When Dick sidelines her request for a divorce, Deedee takes matters into her own hands. No one is going to stand in the way of Deedee and the life she wants for herself. Not her husband, or the holiday season.

Meanwhile, Bucatinsky (who you may know best for Scandal) is going to be “Kidder Hawes, super agent and branding expert for the Dashers’ Christmas empire. Kidder has definite ideas about Deedee’s life as a Christmas widow.”

The most important this we can expect from this particular episode is humor and holiday cheer, especially since the show has not had a chance to have an episode set around this time of year before. This should be exciting, no? Yet, at the same time we can’t forget about the fact there is a case that matters a great deal, as well.

