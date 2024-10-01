Agatha All Along spoilers: Will Mephisto actually appear?

At this point, it doesn’t feel crazy if anyone out there is starting to think about Mephisto through the lens of Agatha All Along. After all, this is a familiar comic-book character who has actually been name-dropped on the show now and because of that, you can make a clear argument that they may actually be a huge factor in this story before it ends.

So, will that actually happen? It’s a fun thing to think about, and we do tend to think that the Kathryn Hahn series is going to be taking some big swings much in the way that WandaVision did.

However, none of this is meant to directly imply that we are going to see Mephisto for sure. In speaking to The Wrap, here is what executive producer Jac Schaeffer had to say:

I mean, you know I can neither confirm or nor deny. I will say that that scene that you’re talking about, between Jen and Teen [with the Mephisto mention] is really about all of the conflicting rumors about Agatha. That’s really — the takeaway there is what is the true story? There’s this, there’s that, there’s this, there’s that. But who really knows? The only thing that people do know is that she’s always been up to to bad things.

One way or another, we do tend to think that that Marvel Cinematic Universe likely does have plans for this character at some point … and we don’t think that it should necessarily be something saved for a movie down the road. If there is value in getting Mephisto here, why wait? You want to make sure, after all, that your TV properties are just as valuable as some of your feature films. There’s still a good bit of Agatha All Along to come, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

