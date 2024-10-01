9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 3 promo: The poison cloud

We hope you are ready to dive into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 3 on Fox next week. After all, things are about to get even crazier.

After all, how else do you describe a story that is seemingly going to feature a “poison cloud of death” at the center of it? We’ve known since before the season that the train derailment was going to eventually build to where things are now, but we’re actually getting a chance to see it play out in real time. This has the potential to be the worst mass-casualty event in the history of Texas, and that is where the 126 are going to step in and try to make sure that everyone is safe. Unfortunately, doing that is easier said than done.

Now, the promo clearly suggests that a lot of lives are in danger, but are we actually going to lose any major characters? As odd as it may seem at the moment, we are cautiously optimistic. One of the biggest reasons for that is simply due to the fact that 1) this is the final season and 2) the writers already wrote off Sierra McClain from the show. We really don’t think that there is some sort of need in order to take someone else out of the equation so close to the end of the show.

We are pretty darn curious at this point to get to the other side of this train saga, mostly because it does present a great opportunity to learn more about how the rest of the show is going to take shape. We very much believe that there are going to be individual spotlights for a ton of these characters, ones that will (hopefully) lead to a fulfilling endgame.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

