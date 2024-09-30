9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 3 spoilers: The train saga ends

As you prepare to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 3 on Fox next week, what stories will be front and center throughout? Well, first and foremost, you have to still talk about the train derailment? It was a cornerstone at the start of the season and based on all indications that we’ve seen so far, this is where things could start to wrap up here.

Granted, we know that in the wake of all of this, there are a lot of other interesting stories that could still be coming here. Just think along the lines of Judd, who could be reeling still (both in this episode and the rest of the way) following what transpired with Grace leaving. This is someone who was a clear emotional rock for him and by virtue of that, we imagine that he is going to struggle to find his place.

Below, you can see the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 3 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

The 126 race to contain a toxic chlorine cloud of death unleashed by the train derailment. Owen names the station’s new lieutenant as Judd finds a path forward in the all-new “C12” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, Oct 7 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-503) (TV-14 L,V)

Given that this is unfortunately the final season of the show, we know that we’re going to be building towards some sort of emotional conclusion. As for what that will look like, go ahead and consider it the mystery for now! Our feeling is that the writers are going to want to give as many different storylines as possible a happy ending after all that these characters have gone through — and we also tend to think that things could be set up for something more — just in case there is a person who wants to bring the show back.

